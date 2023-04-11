Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN)

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.37, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $558.51M. RBBN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.84, offering almost -43.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.01% since then. We note from Ribbon Communications Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 915.14K.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.48 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.79% year-to-date, but still down -1.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) is -23.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) estimates and forecasts

Ribbon Communications Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.20 percent over the past six months and at a 127.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $187.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. to make $213.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $173.2 million and $205.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.90%. Ribbon Communications Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 47.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

RBBN Dividends

Ribbon Communications Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and May 01.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.01% of Ribbon Communications Inc. shares, and 70.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.91%. Ribbon Communications Inc. stock is held by 183 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 30.69% of the shares, which is about 51.6 million shares worth $114.54 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with 8.07% or 13.57 million shares worth $30.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.88 million shares worth $16.4 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF held roughly 5.48 million shares worth around $15.3 million, which represents about 3.26% of the total shares outstanding.