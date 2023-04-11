Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI)

In today’s recent session, 1.38 million shares of the Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.19, and it changed around -$2.36 or -20.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $565.60M. OPI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.53, offering almost -177.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.61, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -15.45% since then. We note from Office Properties Income Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 560.57K.

Office Properties Income Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OPI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Office Properties Income Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information

Instantly OPI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -20.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.42 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.16% year-to-date, but still down -25.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is -33.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.21 day(s).

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) estimates and forecasts

Office Properties Income Trust share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.24 percent over the past six months and at a -8.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 103.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $133.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to make $134.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $147.35 million and $141.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.20%. Office Properties Income Trust earnings are expected to increase by 25.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

OPI Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 19.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.20. It is important to note, however, that the 19.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.94% of Office Properties Income Trust shares, and 82.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.82%. Office Properties Income Trust stock is held by 304 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 19.10% of the shares, which is about 9.28 million shares worth $82.66 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 16.72% or 8.12 million shares worth $72.34 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.6 million shares worth $32.07 million, making up 7.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $19.54 million, which represents about 4.52% of the total shares outstanding.