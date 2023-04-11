Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE)

In today’s recent session, 3.09 million shares of the KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.38, and it changed around -$0.49 or -2.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.50B. BEKE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.08, offering almost -14.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.54% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.99 million.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.56 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.63% year-to-date, but still down -5.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 7.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.06 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

KE Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.32 percent over the past six months and at a 126.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect KE Holdings Inc. to make $2.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.74 billion and $1.91 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.80%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 31 and June 10.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of KE Holdings Inc. shares, and 41.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.35%. KE Holdings Inc. stock is held by 444 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.66% of the shares, which is about 31.82 million shares worth $444.19 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 2.18% or 26.12 million shares worth $364.6 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 17.31 million shares worth $303.23 million, making up 1.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd held roughly 10.37 million shares worth around $175.38 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.