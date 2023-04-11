Future Outlook And Kilroy Realty Corporation Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.42, and it changed around -$0.71 or -2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.67B. KRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.71, offering almost -140.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.97% since then. We note from Kilroy Realty Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Kilroy Realty Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended KRC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kilroy Realty Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) trade information

Instantly KRC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.24 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.75% year-to-date, but still down -3.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) is -8.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KRC is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) estimates and forecasts

Kilroy Realty Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.80 percent over the past six months and at a -2.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $282.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Kilroy Realty Corporation to make $278.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $263.21 million and $268.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.50%.

KRC Dividends

Kilroy Realty Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.16. It is important to note, however, that the 6.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of Kilroy Realty Corporation shares, and 104.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.17%. Kilroy Realty Corporation stock is held by 457 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.03% of the shares, which is about 16.42 million shares worth $635.14 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.65% or 13.64 million shares worth $527.29 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 4.76 million shares worth $203.56 million, making up 4.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.48 million shares worth around $146.64 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.