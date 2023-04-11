FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.72, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11B. FREY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.94, offering almost -119.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.84% since then. We note from FREYR Battery’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

FREYR Battery stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FREY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FREYR Battery is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.18 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.06% year-to-date, but still down -13.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is 0.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FREY is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -159.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -55.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

FREYR Battery share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.51 percent over the past six months and at a -45.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.30% in the next quarter.

2 analysts expect FREYR Battery to make $2.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 27.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.78% of FREYR Battery shares, and 48.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.39%. FREYR Battery stock is held by 201 institutions, with Kim, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.23% of the shares, which is about 11.5 million shares worth $99.82 million.

Sylebra Capital Ltd, with 5.92% or 8.27 million shares worth $71.82 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $10.65 million, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $10.57 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.