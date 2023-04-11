Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 2.36 million shares of the Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.48, and it changed around -$0.37 or -6.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $505.75M. FATE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.98, offering almost -647.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.64% since then. We note from Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Instantly FATE has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -45.69% year-to-date, but still down -3.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is 2.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Fate Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.40 percent over the past six months and at a 31.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc. to make $10.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.07 million and $18.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -43.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.20%.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.54% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 107.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.25%. Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 349 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 13.33% of the shares, which is about 12.96 million shares worth $290.37 million.

Capital World Investors, with 8.47% or 8.23 million shares worth $184.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.09 million shares worth $41.22 million, making up 4.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 2.72 million shares worth around $27.42 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.