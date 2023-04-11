Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.94 million shares of the Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.21M. EVLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.33, offering almost -1413.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.73% since then. We note from Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 234.09K.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EVLO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Instantly EVLO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3000 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.34% year-to-date, but still up 6.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) is -47.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.76 day(s).

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Evelo Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -90.22 percent over the past six months and at a 43.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 71.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.20%.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares, and 83.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.74%. Evelo Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 66 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 45.46% of the shares, which is about 50.43 million shares worth $10.38 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.81% or 16.43 million shares worth $3.38 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 4.81 million shares worth $0.99 million, making up 4.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $0.43 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.