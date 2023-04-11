EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around -$0.09 or -4.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $856.19M. EQRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.05, offering almost -236.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.44% since then. We note from EQRx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

EQRx Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EQRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EQRx Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Instantly EQRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.83% year-to-date, but still down -7.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is -15.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQRX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -177.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -177.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

EQRx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.84 percent over the past six months and at a -3.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -475.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.80% in the next quarter.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.98% of EQRx Inc. shares, and 71.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.07%. EQRx Inc. stock is held by 163 institutions, with Alphabet Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.74% of the shares, which is about 47.55 million shares worth $235.39 million.

Softbank Group Corporation, with 8.84% or 43.18 million shares worth $213.72 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 11.77 million shares worth $28.95 million, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.38 million shares worth around $36.52 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.