Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Stock Forecast: $19.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.65, and it changed around $0.15 or 1.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.23B. EBC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.54, offering almost -70.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.07% since then. We note from Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EBC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) trade information

Instantly EBC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.88 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.67% year-to-date, but still up 0.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) is -11.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EBC is forecast to be at a low of $12.50 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) estimates and forecasts

Eastern Bankshares Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.53 percent over the past six months and at a -4.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $143.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Eastern Bankshares Inc. to make $142.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $128.12 million and $137.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.10%.

EBC Dividends

Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 3.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of Eastern Bankshares Inc. shares, and 64.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.68%. Eastern Bankshares Inc. stock is held by 290 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.71% of the shares, which is about 15.38 million shares worth $302.1 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.18% or 10.92 million shares worth $214.47 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 5.87 million shares worth $115.11 million, making up 3.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.78 million shares worth around $93.95 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.