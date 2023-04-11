Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.93 million shares of the Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.04, and it changed around $0.04 or 4.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $866.22M. DNN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.83, offering almost -75.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Denison Mines Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.40 million.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1100 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.57% year-to-date, but still down -4.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is -9.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.94 day(s).

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Denison Mines Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.45 percent over the past six months and at a -300.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.80%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.10%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.97% of Denison Mines Corp. shares, and 34.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.11%. Denison Mines Corp. stock is held by 205 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.30% of the shares, which is about 44.11 million shares worth $52.49 million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 4.32% or 35.99 million shares worth $42.82 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 41.83 million shares worth $48.11 million, making up 5.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held roughly 35.86 million shares worth around $43.75 million, which represents about 4.31% of the total shares outstanding.