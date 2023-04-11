Could SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (AMEX: SILV) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.90, and it changed around -$0.19 or -2.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. SILV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.84, offering almost -42.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.62% since then. We note from SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) trade information

Instantly SILV has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 15.00% year-to-date, but still down -3.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) is 30.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.13 day(s).

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.43 percent over the past six months and at a 152.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 366.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 166.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 332.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. to make $39.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.08% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares, and 58.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.58%. SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock is held by 193 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.34% of the shares, which is about 15.22 million shares worth $91.29 million.

Sprott Inc., with 5.73% or 8.43 million shares worth $46.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.6 million shares worth $45.62 million, making up 5.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 6.23 million shares worth around $37.4 million, which represents about 4.24% of the total shares outstanding.