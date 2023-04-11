Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 2.46 million shares of the Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.60, and it changed around $0.37 or 0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $162.16B. CMCSA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.42, offering almost -25.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.45% since then. We note from Comcast Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.25 million.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

Instantly CMCSA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.69 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.38% year-to-date, but still up 1.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is 9.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Comcast Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.88 percent over the past six months and at a -0.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.37 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Comcast Corporation to make $30.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.01 billion and $30.02 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.40%. Comcast Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -60.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.40% per year for the next five years.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.16. It is important to note, however, that the 3.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.73% of Comcast Corporation shares, and 88.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.34%. Comcast Corporation stock is held by 2,793 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.63% of the shares, which is about 405.07 million shares worth $11.88 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.55% or 317.75 million shares worth $9.32 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 131.3 million shares worth $3.85 billion, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 100.59 million shares worth around $3.52 billion, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.