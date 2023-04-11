Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 3.35 million shares of the Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.10, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.35B. CDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.39, offering almost -31.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.05% since then. We note from Coeur Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.47 million.

Coeur Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CDE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Instantly CDE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.34 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.02% year-to-date, but still up 2.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is 41.87% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDE is forecast to be at a low of $3.25 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Coeur Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.61 percent over the past six months and at a 68.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.30%.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.73% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares, and 66.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.48%. Coeur Mining Inc. stock is held by 286 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.14% of the shares, which is about 26.15 million shares worth $87.87 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 8.05% or 25.89 million shares worth $86.98 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 14.56 million shares worth $48.92 million, making up 5.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held roughly 13.57 million shares worth around $45.6 million, which represents about 4.83% of the total shares outstanding.