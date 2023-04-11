Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.46, and it changed around $0.09 or 6.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $204.18M. CTXR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.72, offering almost -17.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.26% since then. We note from Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 865.91K.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CTXR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Instantly CTXR has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 84.81% year-to-date, but still up 24.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 28.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTXR is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -584.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -173.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.67 percent over the past six months and at a 39.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.40%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.42% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 11.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.53%. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 32.47% of the shares, which is about 6.01 million shares worth $4.75 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.61% or 2.33 million shares worth $1.84 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.76 million shares worth $4.55 million, making up 20.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $2.2 million, which represents about 9.80% of the total shares outstanding.