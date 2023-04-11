China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 1.68 million shares of the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around -$0.05 or -8.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.97M. CLEU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.02, offering almost -469.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53. We note from China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 227.67K.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Instantly CLEU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6100 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.00% year-to-date, but still down -10.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is -36.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 92780.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.31% of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares, and 0.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.07%. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.43% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.2 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.35% or 48266.0 shares worth $48266.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 48266.0 shares worth $55505.0, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares.