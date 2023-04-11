Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $111.16M. CENN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.27, offering almost -440.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.1% since then. We note from Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Instantly CENN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4850 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.86% year-to-date, but still down -8.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is 1.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.65 day(s).

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 13.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.29% of Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares, and 8.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.75%. Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock is held by 107 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.61% of the shares, which is about 9.43 million shares worth $9.71 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.35% or 3.53 million shares worth $3.63 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.34 million shares worth $1.91 million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $0.84 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.