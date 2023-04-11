Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.50, and it changed around -$0.9 or -2.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.52B. CLDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.40, offering almost -53.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.98% since then. We note from Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 521.18K.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) trade information

Instantly CLDX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.30 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.32% year-to-date, but still down -12.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is -28.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.57 day(s).

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.70 percent over the past six months and at a -15.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -33.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $410k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics Inc. to make $410k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $174k and $163k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 135.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 151.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.80%.

CLDX Dividends

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 105.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.85%. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 254 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.97% of the shares, which is about 7.06 million shares worth $222.55 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 9.85% or 4.65 million shares worth $146.41 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.79 million shares worth $56.44 million, making up 3.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $44.46 million, which represents about 3.00% of the total shares outstanding.