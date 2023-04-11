Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -82.37%

In the last trading session, 23.99 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.87, and it changed around $0.14 or 1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.23B. CCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.62, offering almost -108.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.1% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 48.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.53 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CCL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.12 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.46% year-to-date, but still down -2.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is -1.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 121.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCL is forecast to be at a low of $6.80 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Carnival Corporation & plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.40 percent over the past six months and at a 93.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 78.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 232.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 72.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.76 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Carnival Corporation & plc to make $6.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.4 billion and $4.9 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 98.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.00%.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 22 and June 26.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.99% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 53.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.18%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 953 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.03% of the shares, which is about 111.93 million shares worth $902.19 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.49% or 61.24 million shares worth $493.6 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 29.31 million shares worth $206.06 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 22.72 million shares worth around $159.73 million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.