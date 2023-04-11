Can Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.04, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.18B. WDH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.36, offering almost -10.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.09% since then. We note from Waterdrop Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 803.87K.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Instantly WDH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.20 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.71% year-to-date, but still up 1.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) is 4.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Waterdrop Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 166.67 percent over the past six months and at a 177.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $104.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.00%.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 17.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of Waterdrop Inc. shares, and 3.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.73%. Waterdrop Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.01% of the shares, which is about 3.16 million shares worth $10.54 million.

Orland Properties Ltd., with 0.71% or 2.23 million shares worth $7.42 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.