Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.75, and it changed around $0.4 or 1.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.37B. BRZE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.97, offering almost -46.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.17% since then. We note from Braze Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 538.25K.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

Instantly BRZE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.88 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) is 7.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.26 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRZE is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

Braze Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.90 percent over the past six months and at a 12.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $98.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Braze Inc. to make $105.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $77.5 million and $86.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.70%.

Braze Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -78.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.39% of Braze Inc. shares, and 74.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.13%. Braze Inc. stock is held by 146 institutions, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.21% of the shares, which is about 8.67 million shares worth $301.94 million.

Battery Management Corp., with 9.26% or 5.28 million shares worth $183.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.05 million shares worth $28.76 million, making up 1.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $35.64 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.