Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.35, and it changed around $0.62 or 5.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $331.65M. BIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.49, offering almost -247.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.83% since then. We note from Big Lots Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Instantly BIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.52 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.79% year-to-date, but still up 3.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is -19.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.76 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) estimates and forecasts

Big Lots Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.96 percent over the past six months and at a 25.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -142.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 166.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.55 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Big Lots Inc. to make $1.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.73 billion and $1.37 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.60%.

BIG Dividends

Big Lots Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 25 and May 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 10.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.57% of Big Lots Inc. shares, and 112.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.65%. Big Lots Inc. stock is held by 267 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 16.93% of the shares, which is about 4.91 million shares worth $72.24 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.96% or 4.34 million shares worth $63.85 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.15 million shares worth $31.62 million, making up 7.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $34.01 million, which represents about 6.02% of the total shares outstanding.