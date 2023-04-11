Barrick Gold Corporation’s (GOLD): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 3.23 million shares of the Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.77, and it changed around $0.31 or 1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.19B. GOLD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.62, offering almost -29.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.4% since then. We note from Barrick Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.08 million.

Barrick Gold Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended GOLD as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Instantly GOLD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.05 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.10% year-to-date, but still up 5.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is 24.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOLD is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Barrick Gold Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.16 percent over the past six months and at a 22.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -65.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.7 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Barrick Gold Corporation to make $2.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.31 billion and $2.85 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.60%. Barrick Gold Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -78.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.70% per year for the next five years.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.06 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.06% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares, and 64.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.58%. Barrick Gold Corporation stock is held by 1,187 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.66% of the shares, which is about 81.78 million shares worth $1.4 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 3.41% or 59.78 million shares worth $926.65 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 70.71 million shares worth $1.21 billion, making up 4.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 23.65 million shares worth around $355.43 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.