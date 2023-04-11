Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.47, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.61B. ASB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.50, offering almost -45.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.69% since then. We note from Associated Banc-Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) trade information

Instantly ASB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.34% year-to-date, but still down -2.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) is -15.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.03 day(s).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) estimates and forecasts

Associated Banc-Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.64 percent over the past six months and at a 4.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $349.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp to make $348.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $262.21 million and $291.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.20%. Associated Banc-Corp earnings are expected to increase by 7.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

ASB Dividends

Associated Banc-Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 4.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)’s Major holders