Are Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1.72 million shares of the Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.97, and it changed around -$0.36 or -0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $212.49B. CSCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.95, offering almost -5.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.27% since then. We note from Cisco Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.22 million.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Instantly CSCO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.29 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.00% year-to-date, but still down -2.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is 4.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Cisco Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.58 percent over the past six months and at a 11.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Cisco Systems Inc. to make $14.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.84 billion and $13.1 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.20%. Cisco Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 12.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.32% per year for the next five years.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 16 and May 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares, and 76.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.57%. Cisco Systems Inc. stock is held by 3,775 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.29% of the shares, which is about 380.52 million shares worth $19.38 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.38% or 343.4 million shares worth $17.49 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 111.23 million shares worth $5.67 billion, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 93.87 million shares worth around $4.78 billion, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.