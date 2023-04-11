Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around -$0.04 or -6.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.68M. APTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.37, offering almost -168.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.69% since then. We note from Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 182.12K.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APTO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

Instantly APTO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6400 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.22% year-to-date, but still down -19.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) is -2.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APTO is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2252.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -488.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.62 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.80%.

APTO Dividends

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.70% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares, and 30.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.16%. Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Drw Securities, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.56% of the shares, which is about 8.89 million shares worth $5.16 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 6.51% or 6.05 million shares worth $3.51 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 75121.0 shares worth $34593.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 32455.0 shares worth around $21582.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.