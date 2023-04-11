An Analysis Of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.73, and it changed around $0.34 or 14.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $505.60M. GOL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.41, offering almost -171.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.74% since then. We note from Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended GOL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Instantly GOL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.74 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.21% year-to-date, but still up 7.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is -2.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOL is forecast to be at a low of $2.60 and a high of $8.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -215.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.38 percent over the past six months and at a 93.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 95.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $945.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. to make $845.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $617.17 million and $658.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.59%.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, and 0.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.53%. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock is held by 75 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.48% of the shares, which is about 0.8 million shares worth $2.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.46% or 0.77 million shares worth $2.06 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $2.44 million, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.85 million, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.