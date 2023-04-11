Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2.31 million shares of the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around $0.23 or 12.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.13M. CYTO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.00, offering almost -1977.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.48% since then. We note from Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 586.19K.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Instantly CYTO has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4600 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.32% year-to-date, but still up 61.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) is 60.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18770.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $286.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYTO is forecast to be at a low of $286.10 and a high of $286.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13721.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13721.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $59.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. to make $59.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.10% of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. shares, and 0.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.66%. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 3847.0 shares worth $18657.0.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.18% or 2495.0 shares worth $12100.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.