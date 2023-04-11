Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $24.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.36, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.33B. ALHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.17, offering almost -160.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.41% since then. We note from Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 883.85K.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ALHC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) trade information

Instantly ALHC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.43 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.41% year-to-date, but still up 15.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) is 13.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALHC is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -226.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) estimates and forecasts

Alignment Healthcare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.32 percent over the past six months and at a 14.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $341.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Alignment Healthcare Inc. to make $420.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $298.27 million and $345.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.70%.

ALHC Dividends

Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.70% of Alignment Healthcare Inc. shares, and 84.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.54%. Alignment Healthcare Inc. stock is held by 222 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 32.57% of the shares, which is about 60.99 million shares worth $722.16 million.

Warburg Pincus LLC, with 9.57% or 17.92 million shares worth $212.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.6 million shares worth $42.34 million, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $41.16 million, which represents about 1.87% of the total shares outstanding.