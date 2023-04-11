Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $1511.81 In 2023

In the last trading session, 16.28 million shares of the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $101.54, and it changed around -$1.2 or -1.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $257.87B. BABA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $125.84, offering almost -23.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $58.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.87% since then. We note from Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 39.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.81 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 63 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BABA as a Hold, whereas 51 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $2.39 for the current quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Instantly BABA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 103.24 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.27% year-to-date, but still down -0.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is 21.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 66.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $993.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BABA is forecast to be at a low of $505.21 and a high of $1511.81. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1388.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -397.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.42 percent over the past six months and at a -5.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited to make $31.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.71 billion and $28.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.00%. Alibaba Group Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by -58.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.24% per year for the next five years.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 24 and May 29.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, and 14.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.76%. Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock is held by 1,761 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.94% of the shares, which is about 24.9 million shares worth $1.99 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 0.66% or 17.39 million shares worth $1.39 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 9.91 million shares worth $793.01 million, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 8.79 million shares worth around $774.24 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.