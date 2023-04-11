Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were traded, and its beta was 2.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around -$0.06 or -8.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.14M. AFMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.10, offering almost -661.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.91% since then. We note from Affimed N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Affimed N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AFMD as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Affimed N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Instantly AFMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7880 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.11% year-to-date, but still down -10.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is -21.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.49, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFMD is forecast to be at a low of $0.92 and a high of $11.94. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1682.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Affimed N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.91 percent over the past six months and at a -36.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -61.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -37.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Affimed N.V. to make $5.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.16 million and $7.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -29.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.60%.

AFMD Dividends

Affimed N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 30 and June 05.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.70% of Affimed N.V. shares, and 61.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.00%. Affimed N.V. stock is held by 164 institutions, with Ridgeback Capital Investments L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 13.13% of the shares, which is about 12.88 million shares worth $15.97 million.

683 Capital Management LLC, with 9.17% or 9.0 million shares worth $11.16 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.24 million shares worth $4.01 million, making up 3.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $3.2 million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.