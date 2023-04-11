ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 2.49 million shares of the ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.19, and it changed around -$3.92 or -25.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. ADTN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.47, offering almost -127.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.76, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -31.9% since then. We note from ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 538.58K.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ADTN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ADTRAN Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) trade information

Instantly ADTN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -25.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.46 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.47% year-to-date, but still down -27.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) is -29.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADTN is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -212.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -96.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) estimates and forecasts

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.49 percent over the past six months and at a 81.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 83.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $366.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect ADTRAN Holdings Inc. to make $365.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $154.16 million and $154.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 137.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 136.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.40%. ADTRAN Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 81.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.30% per year for the next five years.

ADTN Dividends

ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 2.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.62% of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. shares, and 91.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.81%. ADTRAN Holdings Inc. stock is held by 284 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 15.83% of the shares, which is about 12.44 million shares worth $233.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.30% or 8.1 million shares worth $152.19 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.27 million shares worth $98.99 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $38.81 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.