A Business Review Of Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.62 million shares of the Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around $0.01 or 12.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.02M. UFAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.86, offering almost -994.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.65% since then. We note from Unique Fabricating Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 165.39K.

Unique Fabricating Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UFAB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Unique Fabricating Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) trade information

Instantly UFAB has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2573 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.27% year-to-date, but still down -4.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) is -27.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UFAB is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1076.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1076.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Unique Fabricating Inc. to make $33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.07 million and $35.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.40%. Unique Fabricating Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -15.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.00% per year for the next five years.

UFAB Dividends

Unique Fabricating Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.13% of Unique Fabricating Inc. shares, and 28.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.15%. Unique Fabricating Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Royce & Associates LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.45% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $0.21 million.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc., with 0.85% or 100000.0 shares worth $55150.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Royce Capital Fund-Micro-Cap Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.29 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 2.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Capital Fund-Micro-Cap Portfolio held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $63617.0, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.