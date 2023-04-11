2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.36, and it changed around -$0.59 or -9.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $436.36M. TWOU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.62, offering almost -154.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.31% since then. We note from 2U Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

Instantly TWOU has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.51% year-to-date, but still down -21.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is -36.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.52 day(s).

2U Inc. (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

2U Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.51 percent over the past six months and at a 271.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 79.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 130.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $238.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect 2U Inc. to make $241.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $253.33 million and $241.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.40%. 2U Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -59.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

TWOU Dividends

2U Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.58% of 2U Inc. shares, and 95.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.27%. 2U Inc. stock is held by 285 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.56% of the shares, which is about 9.17 million shares worth $57.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.32% or 7.39 million shares worth $46.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.27 million shares worth $39.29 million, making up 7.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $14.78 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.