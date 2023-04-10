You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN).

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.44, and it changed around -$0.13 or -1.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $460.40M. ASPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.20, offering almost -384.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.09% since then. We note from Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASPN as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aspen Aerogels Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) trade information

Instantly ASPN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.64 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.38% year-to-date, but still down -11.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) is -34.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASPN is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -598.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -117.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) estimates and forecasts

Aspen Aerogels Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.61 percent over the past six months and at a 35.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Aspen Aerogels Inc. to make $54.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.48 million and $38.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 82.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.50%.

ASPN Dividends

Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and May 01.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.15% of Aspen Aerogels Inc. shares, and 76.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.62%. Aspen Aerogels Inc. stock is held by 207 institutions, with Kim, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.84% of the shares, which is about 5.25 million shares worth $48.44 million.

Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P., with 7.81% or 3.19 million shares worth $29.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.14 million shares worth $10.55 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $8.18 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.