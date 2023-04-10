XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Share Price Might Move Down By -65.13%

In today’s recent session, 1.66 million shares of the XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.10, and it changed around -$0.16 or -1.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.67B. XPEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.35, offering almost -250.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.81% since then. We note from XPeng Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 15.17 million.

XPeng Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended XPEV as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. XPeng Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.55 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.56% year-to-date, but still down -9.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 21.77% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XPEV is forecast to be at a low of $17.52 and a high of $103.12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -920.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

XPeng Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.40 percent over the past six months and at a 18.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -63.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $836.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect XPeng Inc. to make $899.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.19 billion and $1.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -29.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.20%.

XPeng Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -80.30% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -5.85% per year for the next five years.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 22 and May 26.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.28% of XPeng Inc. shares, and 20.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.90%. XPeng Inc. stock is held by 358 institutions, with Fifthdelta Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.70% of the shares, which is about 18.57 million shares worth $184.57 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 1.75% or 12.05 million shares worth $119.83 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 7.29 million shares worth $48.28 million, making up 1.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 6.87 million shares worth around $45.49 million, which represents about 1.00% of the total shares outstanding.