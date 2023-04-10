X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.82, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.76M. XFOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.41, offering almost -193.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.73% since then. We note from X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 907.17K.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Instantly XFOR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9400 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.95% year-to-date, but still down -7.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) is -15.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.35 percent over the past six months and at a 48.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.10%.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 46.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.74%. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 70 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.42% of the shares, which is about 6.52 million shares worth $11.15 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with 9.23% or 6.39 million shares worth $10.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.9 million shares worth $4.96 million, making up 4.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.46 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.