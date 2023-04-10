W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.12, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $779.19M. WTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.16, offering almost -78.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.27% since then. We note from W&T Offshore Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

W&T Offshore Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WTI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Instantly WTI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.64 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is -5.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.01 day(s).

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

W&T Offshore Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.79 percent over the past six months and at a -44.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,850.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -57.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $189.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect W&T Offshore Inc. to make $191.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $191 million and $273.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -29.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.40%.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.60% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares, and 55.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.92%. W&T Offshore Inc. stock is held by 242 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.06% of the shares, which is about 11.81 million shares worth $65.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.84% or 10.01 million shares worth $55.87 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 9.93 million shares worth $55.41 million, making up 6.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $16.25 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.