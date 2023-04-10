Why Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 8.27 million shares of the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.52M. PBTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.21, offering almost -2355.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.11% since then. We note from Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.55 million.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PBTS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Instantly PBTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1010 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.37% year-to-date, but still down -6.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is -11.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBTS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7677.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7677.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.76% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.20%. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $52582.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.22% or 0.1 million shares worth $10276.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 44173.0 shares worth $6007.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.