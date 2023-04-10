Why BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.24, and it changed around -$1.09 or -13.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $187.01M. BPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.08, offering almost -260.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.42, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -2.49% since then. We note from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 294.44K.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BPT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

Instantly BPT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.53 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.01% year-to-date, but still down -5.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is -28.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BPT is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 41.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.49. It is important to note, however, that the 41.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares, and 5.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.97%. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock is held by 73 institutions, with Creative Planning being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.27% of the shares, which is about 0.27 million shares worth $3.23 million.

Voloridge Investment Management, LLC, with 0.86% or 0.18 million shares worth $2.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 53963.0 shares worth $0.63 million, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held roughly 2429.0 shares worth around $29002.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.