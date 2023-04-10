Why Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.45 million shares of the Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.26, and it changed around -$0.14 or -3.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $914.80M. ARDX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.94, offering almost -15.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 88.5% since then. We note from Ardelyx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.54 million.

Ardelyx Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ARDX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ardelyx Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Instantly ARDX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.91 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.30% year-to-date, but still down -11.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is 11.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARDX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -134.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Ardelyx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 181.79 percent over the past six months and at a 28.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Ardelyx Inc. to make $13.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $468k and $2.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2,167.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 438.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.80%. Ardelyx Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 72.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.50% of Ardelyx Inc. shares, and 40.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.46%. Ardelyx Inc. stock is held by 131 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.58% of the shares, which is about 19.77 million shares worth $56.36 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 5.03% or 10.38 million shares worth $29.59 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.89 million shares worth $4.63 million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $8.38 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.