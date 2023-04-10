VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.77 million shares of the VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around $0.06 or 4.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.09M. VHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.68, offering almost -71.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.54% since then. We note from VirnetX Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) trade information

Instantly VHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.00% year-to-date, but still up 10.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) is -9.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 39.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VHC is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2207.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2207.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.40%. VirnetX Holding Corp earnings are expected to increase by 15.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

VHC Dividends

VirnetX Holding Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.67% of VirnetX Holding Corp shares, and 17.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.49%. VirnetX Holding Corp stock is held by 91 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.67% of the shares, which is about 3.34 million shares worth $3.9 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.77% or 1.26 million shares worth $1.48 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.31 million shares worth $2.7 million, making up 3.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $1.06 million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.