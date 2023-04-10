Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of VORB Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 127.16 million shares of the Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.50M. VORB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.08, offering almost -3440.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 58.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.44 million.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

Instantly VORB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2640 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.06% year-to-date, but still down -40.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) is -82.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. to make $25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,084.30%.

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 79.99% of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. shares, and 18.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.14%. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.64% of the shares, which is about 2.16 million shares worth $6.64 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.05% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.04 million shares worth $6.28 million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.48 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.