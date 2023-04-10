VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.41, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $532.09M. EGY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.77, offering almost -98.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.02% since then. We note from VAALCO Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

VAALCO Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EGY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VAALCO Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Instantly EGY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.09 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.18% year-to-date, but still down -2.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is -6.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EGY is forecast to be at a low of $8.85 and a high of $9.82. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -122.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

VAALCO Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.62 percent over the past six months and at a 46.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -14.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.60%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.20%.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.25. It is important to note, however, that the 5.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.25% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares, and 36.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.20%. VAALCO Energy Inc. stock is held by 198 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.42% of the shares, which is about 3.71 million shares worth $16.17 million.

Wilen Investment Management Corp., with 2.89% or 3.13 million shares worth $13.65 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.44 million shares worth $24.83 million, making up 5.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.42 million shares worth around $11.02 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.