Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 2.05 million shares of the Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.15, and it changed around -$0.98 or -3.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.40B. U at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.59, offering almost -227.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.62% since then. We note from Unity Software Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.82 million.

Unity Software Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended U as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Unity Software Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Instantly U has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.90 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.46% year-to-date, but still down -7.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is 8.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that U is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $67.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -122.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 60.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Unity Software Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.90 percent over the past six months and at a 146.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 120.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 137.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $437.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to make $522.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $315.86 million and $320.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.20%.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.77% of Unity Software Inc. shares, and 73.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.04%. Unity Software Inc. stock is held by 674 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.34% of the shares, which is about 34.98 million shares worth $1.0 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.47% or 28.01 million shares worth $800.78 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.12 million shares worth $232.15 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.22 million shares worth around $198.27 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.