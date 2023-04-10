Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -525.0% Decline

In the last trading session, 52.48 million shares of the Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.80M. TRKA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.27, offering almost -429.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.5% since then. We note from Troika Media Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 79.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 88.02 million.

Troika Media Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TRKA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Instantly TRKA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2770 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 103.45% year-to-date, but still down -11.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) is -31.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRKA is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -525.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -525.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -55.70%.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.15% of Troika Media Group Inc. shares, and 2.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.15%. Troika Media Group Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Altium Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.78% of the shares, which is about 2.67 million shares worth $0.31 million.

HighTower Advisors, LLC, with 0.59% or 2.04 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $0.45 million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 80805.0 shares worth around $27473.0, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.