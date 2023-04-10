Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 3.59 million shares of the Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been traded, and its beta is 2.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.57, and it changed around $0.21 or 3.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.71B. RIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.74, offering almost -17.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.69% since then. We note from Transocean Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.27 million.

Transocean Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended RIG as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Transocean Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.13 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.19% year-to-date, but still up 3.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is -1.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 125.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIG is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Transocean Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 105.47 percent over the past six months and at a 64.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 64.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $619.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Transocean Ltd. to make $682.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $621 million and $586 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.30%.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.58% of Transocean Ltd. shares, and 64.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.50%. Transocean Ltd. stock is held by 475 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.66% of the shares, which is about 63.41 million shares worth $289.13 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 6.36% or 46.56 million shares worth $212.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 25.13 million shares worth $114.6 million, making up 3.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 19.03 million shares worth around $46.99 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.