TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around -$0.06 or -14.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.90M. RNAZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.08, offering almost -732.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.32% since then. We note from TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Instantly RNAZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4900 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.02% year-to-date, but still up 10.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is -13.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RNAZ is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1521.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1521.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.42 percent over the past six months and at a 35.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.96% of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 2.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.06%. TransCode Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.48% of the shares, which is about 76549.0 shares worth $51517.0.

Cahill Wealth Management, LLC, with 0.30% or 47060.0 shares worth $31671.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.22 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 53383.0 shares worth around $21353.0, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.