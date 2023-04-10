TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 2.38 million shares of the TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.00, and it changed around $0.06 or 6.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $175.10M. WULF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.16, offering almost -716.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.0% since then. We note from TeraWulf Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Instantly WULF has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 50.09% year-to-date, but still up 25.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) is 48.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

TeraWulf Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.13 percent over the past six months and at a 84.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.72%.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and October 31.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.51% of TeraWulf Inc. shares, and 5.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.30%. TeraWulf Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.55% of the shares, which is about 2.25 million shares worth $2.84 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.07% or 1.55 million shares worth $1.95 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.69 million shares worth $2.13 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $0.43 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.