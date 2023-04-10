Stock Performance And Outlook Of WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG)

In the last trading session, 4.55 million shares of the WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.20M. WETG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.50, offering almost -21856.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.04% since then. We note from WeTrade Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

Instantly WETG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2757 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.65% year-to-date, but still down -12.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) is -40.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

WeTrade Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 17 and April 21.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.13% of WeTrade Group Inc. shares, and 0.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.47%. WeTrade Group Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 0.81 million shares worth $0.27 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.13% or 0.24 million shares worth $82290.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $82290.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 88233.0 shares worth around $76762.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.