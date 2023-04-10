Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 2.41 million shares of the Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.47M. SYTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.62, offering almost -1146.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.08% since then. We note from Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.79 million.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1800 on Thursday, 04/06/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.05% year-to-date, but still down -30.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is -37.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYTA is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $0.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -284.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -284.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Siyata Mobile Inc. to make $4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.75% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares, and 6.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.68%. Siyata Mobile Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Concord Wealth Partners being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.12% of the shares, which is about 0.7 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with 1.04% or 0.65 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19350.0 shares worth $3473.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.